Biokript: World's first hybrid, Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency platform
Biokript Announces Participation in 2023 Crypto Expo in Dubai, to Showcase its Hybrid Shariah Compliant Exchange PlatformGLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript, the revolutionary cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its participation in the upcoming 2023 Crypto Expo in Dubai, where it will showcase its innovative hybrid shariah compliant exchange platform for the first time. The event will take place from March 8th and 9th, 2023, at the Dubai Festival Arena.
Biokript's hybrid shariah compliant exchange platform is designed to meet the needs of Muslims and cryptocurrency investors who are seeking an exchange that complies with Islamic principles. The platform will offer profit-sharing incentives with its BKPT token and will also provide liquidity mining options. These features will enable users to earn rewards for their participation in the platform, thus promoting a more inclusive and accessible ecosystem.
"We are excited to participate in the 2023 Crypto Expo in Dubai and showcase our hybrid shariah compliant exchange platform," said Biokript CEO, Adnan Alisic. "As the global demand for cryptocurrencies continues to grow, we recognize the need for an exchange that is efficient and complies with Islamic principles while promoting financial inclusion. Our platform will provide a seamless experience for both experienced and novice users, and we look forward to introducing it to the world."
The 2023 Crypto Expo in Dubai is expected to attract leading experts, investors, and companies in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Biokript's participation will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the platform's innovative features and its commitment to Shariah compliance.
For more information on Biokript's participation in the 2023 Crypto Expo in Dubai, visit their website at https://www.biokript.com.
About Biokript:
Biokript is a leading hybrid Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange that provides a seamless and secure platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. The company is committed to providing a simple and efficient trading platform by combining the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.biokript.com.
