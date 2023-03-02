Karen Magnani Promoted to SVP Strategic Partnerships at Mirriad
Powerhouse Media Sales Executive Will Lead Mirriad Partnership and Customer Success Efforts
Mirriad Advertising PLC (GBX:MIRI)NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company and 2022 AdExchanger Winner for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award, today announced that Karen Magnani will be promoted to SVP Strategic Partnerships for the company. She will be responsible for developing Mirriad’s content partnerships, overseeing campaign management, and managing Mirriad’s strategic relationships.
“I joined Mirriad in October and have been blown away by the effectiveness of our unique in-content technology. My team is dedicated to bringing our innovative solutions to the world’s largest brands and media companies, opening new advertising opportunities that are proven to be extremely impactful. I’m thrilled to be promoted to the SVP of Strategic Partnerships as we continue to rewrite the very definition of advertising,” said Karen Magnani, SVP Strategic Partnerships at Mirriad.
Magnani joined Mirriad in October as the Vice President of Sales, US with three decades of experience building and nurturing demand and supply side relationships with strong success across companies like APEX of Publicis Media Group where she was EVP Investment and Commercial strategy and at Fox Networks Group where she was SVP Ad Sales. Magnani has grown brand awareness with tremendous brand outreach, developing relationships across the industry on the demand and supply side. Magnani brings a holistic strategic approach to Mirriad, actively focused on new ways to grow partnerships, uncover new opportunities that deliver mutual benefits for customers, partners, and the company.
“It’s a pleasure to announce Karen’s appointment as SVP Strategic Partnerships. Karen’s vast experience and deep relationships throughout the industry make her the perfect candidate to elevate our partners’ success as we continue to grow and scale the in-content marketplace,” said Mark Melvin at Mirriad.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.
