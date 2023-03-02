Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - March 2, 2023
For many of you that are planning to attend CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas this month, you can now download the show app which will make your life much easier when navigating through North America's largest construction show. The app connects the exhibitor directory with the show floor map, lets attendees make a plan for what they want to see when they get there, and lets attendees keep notes on what they saw to review when they get home. Additionally, for those attending education sessions at either show, the app will allow users to view sessions and check on their educational experiences. I have my app downloaded and have been actively planning my week.
The top blog this week is courtesy of OnTraccr Technologies who is a long-time member of Construction Links Network. The construction industry is known for its physically demanding and often dangerous work, which can take a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of workers. This important blog explores the role of mindfulness and mental health in construction work, and how workers and employers can prioritize and promote positive mental health practices.
Content shares from members this week include:
• The Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada - Call for Volunteers – Represent the HVACR Industry at the 2023 Day at Queen’s Park
• Kee Safety Canada - What is the Difference Between Fall Restraint and Fall Arrest?
• RONA Inc - RONA welcomes two new stores in Southwest Ontario
• Nesbitt Training - Hire Them Fast
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Mindful Builder: Nurturing Mental Health in the Construction Industry
• First Onsite - Rethinking Winter Weather Risk – The Complete Guide to Commercial Winter Storm Restoration
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Clear the Air: Addressing Exposure to Diesel Engine Exhaust
• Kryton International - Flashback Friday: How Kryton Changed the Future of Concrete Waterproofing
• IAPMO - The IAPMO Group Launches March4Water Month
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG, IFPE Launch App to Help Attendees Navigate 2023 Show
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Fortifying Your Construction Firm for an Economic Downturn
• Firepoint Technologies - Bulletin 285: Integrated Fire and Smoke Door Systems
