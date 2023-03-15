DriveSafe Driving Schools Announce 2023 Scholarship Opportunity

DriveSafe Logo

DriveSafe Colorado Holds 2023 Scholarship Competition

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an education company committed to preparing students for their future, “DriveSafe Driving Schools” recognizes the importance of education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. To demonstrate their commitment, DriveSafe will award a $1,500 scholarship that can be used to enhance a student’s education, in any capacity.

To compete for the scholarships, students must complete a short application and submit a qualifying entry of either an essay (250-500 words) or video (4 minutes or less) in response to the prompts below:

Students applying for the DriveSafe Scholarship are asked to respond to the following question:

“How has learning to drive helped you in ways you didn’t expect?”

Students submitting videos as their entry must use one of the following platforms: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, and use the corresponding scholarship hashtags either; #DriveSafeScholarship OR #CollegeDriveScholarship in their posts.

**Please make sure links are publicly accessible.

High school, or high school graduate students, local to Colorado, are eligible to apply. Entries must be submitted by April 2, 2023. Winners will be announced May 1, 2023.

Baron Education is excited to offer these opportunities, and thanks everyone for participating.

For any questions related to the scholarship or application contact Scholarships@BaronEd.com.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 140,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.