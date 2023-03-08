Big Hearted and Grateful Texan RoseMary Tucker Has Her Own Story to Tell for National Women’s History Month

Houston Businesswoman with a HUGE heart Hoodies4Healing / BLESSTIES Boutique Five-Time Winner of 50 Black Professionals and Entrepreneurs (P&E) of Texas Award Hoodies 4 Healing Feeds Hundreds of Souls Each Week Hoodies4Healing founder RoseMary Tucker takes top honors Hoodies4Healing.com Serving the Community

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1987 the month of March is set aside to honor women who have made a mark in history whether it be on the local or national stage. Hoodies4Healing Founder, RoseMary Tucker is one of those women. The push for National Women’s History Month was spearheaded by The National Women’s History Alliance. They recently announced that the women’s history theme for 2023, is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

RoseMary Tucker’s story is the portrayal of a woman, mother, entrepreneur and societal activist who reached deep into the lives of the underserved, unhoused community with a banner of love and compassion. She is the founder of Hoodies4Healing which is well known in the Houston area as a ministry to emulate. RoseMary uses her God-given talents to impact the larger human story through her untiring efforts to serve the hungry. To date over 30,000 souls have received physical and spiritual nourishment from her and her dedicated team.

RoseMary is also the CEO of Blessties Christian Apparel Boutique which she started in 2015. Her daughter, Dyanna DeNae, became extremely ill and needed to have brain surgery. Tucker started the “I AM HEALED” clothing collection to raise funds and pay for her surgery. Since then, RoseMary uses a portion of each sale to give back to the community. In addition, she promised God that if he healed her child, she would serve Him through caring for the hungry. Dyanna DeNae was healed, and RoseMary is keeping her promise to The Lord by serving His people every Sunday with a sumptuous meal, self-care essentials, a prayer and a smile. RoseMary and Hoodies4Healing have never missed a Sunday, they are always on the job.

Hoodies4Healing’s location is at 95 North Hamilton St., right across from the Star of Hope (1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002) in the adjacent parking lot, Sundays from 8:30AM-10:30AM rain or shine.

For more information, please contact RoseMary Tucker at phone: 346-462-1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or go to Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com.

