Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Robbery Offenses in the Second and Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second and Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Robbery Offenses in the Second and Third District.

Burglary Two : On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 2:56 am, in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. The suspect ransacked the establishment then fled the scene. CCN: 23-029-289

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 53-year-old Ronald Goins Jr, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Goins was additionally charged with the following offenses:

Burglary Two: On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, in the 2700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-150-709

Destruction of Property: On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, in the 2700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-171-192

Burglary Two: On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 3:20 am, in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-010-511

Burglary Two: On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 3:13 am, in the 2400 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-013-643

Burglary Two: On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:37 am, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-014-892

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 5:31 am, in the 2200 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-016-541

Robbery (Fear): On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:53 am, in the 1800 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-018-348

Robbery (Fear)/Threats: On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 7:26 pm, in the 2200 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-018-730

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 2:10 am, in the 1800 block of Belmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-020-580

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 3:37 am, in the 2400 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-020-479

Destruction of Property/ Unlawful Entry: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:02 am, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-008

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:24 am, in the 2200 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-006

Burglary Two: On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 9:10 am, in the 2400 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-700

Burglary Two: On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 4:18 am, in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-027-667

Burglary Two: On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 10:20 pm, in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-074

Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 4:45 am, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-145

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 5:49 am, in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-368

