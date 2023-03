Proposed Improvements to U.S. 30 bridges to be discussed in Ames on March 9, 2023

AMES, Iowa – March 2, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in-person public information meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of east- and westbound bridges on U.S. 30 over the South Skunk River between Duff Avenue and Dayton Avenue interchanges in Story County.

In-person meeting:

When: March 9, 2023, between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Harvest Vineyard Church, 320 S. 17th St., in Ames

Description: Iowa DOT staff and project consultants will be present to discuss the proposed improvements. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by March 6.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between March 9 (around Noon) – March 20, 2023

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “US 30 bridges over South Skunk”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

To receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5285. Comments are due by March 20.

For general information regarding the public meeting, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English.

Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.