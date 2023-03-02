necoTECH Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023
This sustainable infrastructure startup joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, and more . . .COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.
Receiving recognition in the “Small and Mighty: Under 10 Employees” category, necoTECH joins the global list of 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.
Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. This list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company and we’re truly humbled. Innovation is critical for the progression of any industry, and at necoTECH its ingrained in our core philosophy and mission. Our communities experience the impact of climate change and infrastructure inefficiencies, every day. So the importance of creating sustainable, economical, and environmentally-responsible solutions is something that should be top-of-mind for everyone,” stated founder and CEO, Steve Flaherty.
The necoTECH team is working with several government organizations to conduct ongoing research that will be used to develop proprietary technologies set to revolutionize the construction industry by increasing sustainability initiatives, and reducing waste and reliance on human labor.
What started as recycled plastics in roads has quickly evolved into a collection of technologies backed by nearly $2 million in contracts from the United States Air Force and Department of Defense. Since its foundation in 2019, necoTECH has received more than 10 national awards and achieved 300% company growth, year-over-year.
“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.
necoTECH will be attending the third annual Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023.
About necoTECH, LLC:
necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future. Through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative sustainable materials. Located in Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors including: the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc. For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com or contact Steve Flaherty, at hello@necotechusa.com.
Steve Flaherty
necoTECH
+1 740-972-1391
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn