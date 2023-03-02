Clean Group Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification for Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, a leading commercial cleaning company, has announced that they have achieved the ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification. This certification is a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional cleaning services that meet the highest standards of quality.

The ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. It demonstrates that Clean Group has implemented rigorous quality management practices and processes to ensure that their services consistently meet customer needs and expectations. The certification is a comprehensive evaluation of the company's procedures, practices, and policies and requires ongoing assessments to maintain compliance.

"We are thrilled to achieve the ISO 9001 certification," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "It is a significant accomplishment for our team and a reflection of our commitment to providing the best cleaning services to our clients. This certification is a testament to our dedication to quality and continuous improvement."

Clean Group has been providing commercial cleaning services for over a decade and has become a trusted partner to businesses across Australia. With this certification, their clients can be confident that they are working with a company that adheres to the highest standards of quality and is committed to providing exceptional services.

About Clean Group:

Clean Group is a commercial cleaning company that provides a range of cleaning services, including office cleaning, strata cleaning, medical cleaning, and more. The company has been providing exceptional cleaning services to businesses across Australia for over a decade and is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

For more information about Clean Group and their ISO 9001 certification, please visit their website at https://www.clean-group.com.au/.