Clean Group Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification for Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Logo

commercial cleaning company logo

cleaners

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, a leading commercial cleaning company, has announced that they have achieved the ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification. This certification is a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional cleaning services that meet the highest standards of quality.

The ISO 9001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. It demonstrates that Clean Group has implemented rigorous quality management practices and processes to ensure that their services consistently meet customer needs and expectations. The certification is a comprehensive evaluation of the company's procedures, practices, and policies and requires ongoing assessments to maintain compliance.

"We are thrilled to achieve the ISO 9001 certification," said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. "It is a significant accomplishment for our team and a reflection of our commitment to providing the best cleaning services to our clients. This certification is a testament to our dedication to quality and continuous improvement."

Clean Group has been providing commercial cleaning services for over a decade and has become a trusted partner to businesses across Australia. With this certification, their clients can be confident that they are working with a company that adheres to the highest standards of quality and is committed to providing exceptional services.

About Clean Group:

Clean Group is a commercial cleaning company that provides a range of cleaning services, including office cleaning, strata cleaning, medical cleaning, and more. The company has been providing exceptional cleaning services to businesses across Australia for over a decade and is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

For more information about Clean Group and their ISO 9001 certification, please visit their website at https://www.clean-group.com.au/.

Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
02 81889018 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Clean Group Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification for Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suji Siv
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
02 81889018 ext.
Company/Organization
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning
43b Bridge rd
Westmead, 2145
Australia
+61 2 9160 7469
Visit Newsroom
About

Clean Group is a cleaning company based in Sydney which pledges clients with the highest standard of cleaning by a team of well skilled, highly experienced cleaners who use state-of-the-art technology. We take pride in being Australia’s leading cleaning company with a team of dedicated and experienced office cleaners who are passionate about their work. Clean Group is a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert professionals cleaning company, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial cleaning and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers. Meet our team here and get to know more about their backgrounds, work experience and specialities.

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning

More From This Author
Clean Group Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification for Exceptional Commercial Cleaning Services
Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Expands Services to New Areas in NSW
Clean Group Expands Its Cleaning Territory in NSW
View All Stories From This Author