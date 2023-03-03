Neakasa: Bring its New launch of Smart Home Cleaning Devices and All-In-One Pet Grooming Kits at Inspired Home Show 2023

CHICAGO, IL, US, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa will showcase intelligent cleaning technology at Inspired Home Show 2023 with demonstrations of its best-in-class home and innovative pet cleaning solutions. Inspired Home Show 2023 is a monumental step toward the return of home & housewares' most important and productive annual in-person event in Chicago. It will take place March 4-7th, and Neakasa will be there to showcase its Newest Neakasa NoMo N3 Vacuum, PowerScrub II Wet Dry Vacuum, P1 Pro, and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kits. This year, Neakasa's booth is in McCormick Place, LAKESIDE CENTER, LEVEL 3 (2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL), Booth #L12825.

The Neakasa NoMo N3 robot vacuum is the newest upcoming product in Neakasa's top-of-the-line smart cleaner series. It features a built-in electric mopping system and a 300ml water tank that allows it to monitor and control water levels according to the dryness or wetness of the floor. Its Self-emptying dock empties the dustbin after each cleanup, and it automatically transfers dirt into the 2.5L sealed bag to offer you up to 45 days of hands-free vacuuming and mopping. The Neakasa N3's compact body, 4-4.1 inch height, easily gets under beds and sofas to clean every hard-to-reach nook and cranny. Its unbeatable suction power of 4000Pa with 4 suction modes to tackle any mess, whether for regular or deeper cleaning and handle the daily cleaning of carpets and hard floors. Built upon the dToF detection technology and 3D imaging algorithm, Neakasa N3's AI obstacle avoidance system features advanced Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) navigation and SLAM technology that creates intelligent mapping and routing. Neakasa N3 has a mighty 5200mAh battery, and the robot cleaner provides long-lasting cleaning of 320mins for a space of about 200m²(2150ft²). Its interactive app is available to IOS or Android users, supports Google Assistant and Alexa voice control. The Neakasa NoMo N3 will run a pre-sale event on Amazon at the end of April. Customers can profit from an early bird price by registering on Neakasa.com's campaign.

The Neakasa PowerScrub II is one of the products of Neakasa's smart cleaner series. Praised by its powerful yet versatile lightweight design, this next-generation wet/dry vacuum aims to deliver the most effective and efficient detailed cleaning to give homes well-vacuumed, freshly-mopped floors every day. Complete with strong suction of 18,000pa, the Neakasa PowerScrub II ensures this high-powered cordless vacuum provides clean floors since it's built to remove wet and dry messes from carpets and hard floors thanks to its dual water tank system: one to diffuse clean water and the other to hold 700ml dirty water. The Neakasa PowerScrub II includes a unique roller brush that grabs pet hair and fine dust from the baseboards. Priced at $299.99, the Neakasa PowerScrub II cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner is now available to order on Neakasa.com.

The Neakasa P1 and P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kits include vacuum clips and groom pets in one easy-to-use unit. The all-in-one professional grooming kit comprises five grooming tools for cats and dogs. The product addresses grooming problems by eliminating messy pet hair, excessive noise, and cumbersome grooming tools. The advanced P1 and P2 Pro technology help pet owners brush and vacuum the dirt away, save money, easily remove undercoats, and reduce matting and hotspots for a healthier coat and happier pet. The Neakasa P1 Pro's MSRP is $159.99, and P2 Pro MSRP is $179.99, both available on Amazon and Neakasa.com.

For media wishing to review a product or interview a Neakasa representative, please contact Zoe Zhuang at zoezzac@gmail.com. Media samples are limited, and please visit www.Neakasa.com for more information.

About Neakasa

Founded in August 2017, Neakasa (FKA Neabot) is a global brand of smart home cleaning appliances. As a market-leading innovator, Neakasa offers a wide range of products, including smart floor cleaning products and smart pet cleaning products. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with branch offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Coming from a number of the world's most respected brands like Microsoft, Honeywell, Huawei, Motorola, Foxconn, and more, the Neakasa team fuses innovative technology and fashion into every piece of creation that empowers us to move forward all along.