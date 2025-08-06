Neakasa Expands Pet Care Line with Launch of PooGuard, an Odor-Controlled Cat Litter Disposal System

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a brand specializing in smart home and pet care appliances, has announced the launch of the Neakasa PooGuard Pet Waste Disposal System. Designed to improve odor control, reduce mess, and simplify daily cleanups, the PooGuard offers a more hygienic and user-friendly way to manage pet waste.

As global pet ownership continues to grow, the need for efficient and hygienic waste disposal solutions is becoming increasingly important. While enclosed litter bins are common, the Neakasa PooGuard introduces key upgrades, including larger storage capacity, enhanced odor control, and simplified daily use.

Odor Containment and Storage Capacity

The PooGuard is designed for use with 7-layer EVOH refill bags, which are intended to help isolate odors and limit their release into indoor air. This may be particularly beneficial in compact or shared living spaces where odor control is important.

The unit includes a 9.2-liter internal storage chamber, which can hold up to 10 days of litter waste from a single cat, depending on usage. This capacity is intended to reduce the frequency of emptying and support more streamlined maintenance routines.

User-Oriented Design and Multi-Purpose Application

The PooGuard features an opening approximately 80% larger than conventional cat litter bins, which is intended to reduce spillage during disposal. While primarily developed for cat litter, the sealed container is also compatible with other types of household waste, such as diapers or pet training pads.

Additional functional elements include:

- A large viewing window for monitoring fill levels without opening the lid

- A smooth-sliding handle for effortless operation

- A compact structure suitable for various room layouts

- A washable design to support routine cleaning and maintenance

“At Neakasa, our goal is to simplify daily routines for pet families through thoughtful design,” said Minming Gu, Co-founder of Neakasa. “With PooGuard, we focused on addressing common challenges like odor control and the need for daily trips to the trash bin, helping pet owners maintain a cleaner home with less effort.”

The Neakasa PooGuard is now available for purchase at $26.99 USD through www.neakasa.com and Neakasa’s official Amazon store.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.