The Coach Company Group release STM technology to Private sector schools in Australia
STM - School Travel Manager, a comprehensive and innovative solution for the safe transportation of students.
School Travel Manager is a comprehensive tracking and monitoring system specifically for school transportation. It is truly an all-encompassing global system, that is Cloud-based and multilingual. ”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School Travel Manager is an advanced vehicle monitoring system, providing not only real-time monitoring of vehicles but also the students themselves through a sophisticated swipe card system. This allows both parents and schools to have full visibility and knowledge of the location and status of both the vehicles and students, at all times. School Travel Manager is a must-have solution for any school looking to prioritize the safety of its students.
— Mark Bond CEO The Coach Company Group
Four software and service products are designed to make school transportation efficient, cost-effective, and simple to integrate with school management systems. These products can be utilized to manage Home-to-School transportation, as well as ad hoc and regular school trips.
The four key components of the STM solution are:
Technology Platforms and Apps
Managed Services
Provision of Vehicles and Drivers (Routes)
Tripbooker Tool.
The "Monitor App" of this system is a powerful tool that facilitates the communication of instructions and messages and provides added security for the school. The "Parent App" is another essential feature that addresses the concern of parents regarding their children's location and safety while they are in the care of the school. Furthermore, School Travel Manager ensures compliance with regulations by providing detailed reporting and information, which is essential for schools that operate their own vehicles. Additionally, the system offers support for schools that rely on third-party transport companies, ensuring that transportation arrangements are made in the event of unavailability from the regular provider. In conclusion, School Travel Manager offers a comprehensive and reliable solution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of students, while ensuring compliance and peace of mind for parents and schools.
Richard Woodhead
The Coach Company
richardw@thecoachcompany.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn