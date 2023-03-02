Ionada Strengthens its Presence in Key Decarbonization Hub with Expansion to Oslo, Norway
Ionada, a global leader in carbon capture technology, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Oslo, Norway.OSLO, NORWAY, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionada, a global leader in carbon capture technology, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Oslo, Norway. This new office marks the company's fifth international location, joining its headquarters in Houston (US) and offices in Alberta (CA), London (UK), and Hamburg (DE).
The Oslo office will serve as Ionada's commercial arm for the global maritime market and the land-based region, supporting the company's mission to provide sustainable and efficient solutions for reducing carbon emissions.
The office employs two senior maritime and decarbonization experts. Mr. Frode Helland-Evebø, a seasoned commercial professional, has joined as VP Commercial Marine, while Mr. Anders Jorgen Røine takes on the role as Director Business Development. With over 30 years of commercial and maritime experience with leading national and international corporations, Mr. Helland-Evebø will lead Ionada's efforts in developing new partnerships and commercial support for Ionada's clients. Mr. Røine, a ship broker and senior chartering manager with over 25 years of commercial shipping experience and several years within emission technology, will bring his expertise to drive business growth. Their appointment demonstrates Ionada's commitment to providing exceptional service and solutions to its customers while addressing the challenges of decarbonization and sustainability in shipping and land-based industries.
Norway has been an early mover in decarbonization efforts, with the government prioritizing the reduction of emissions from both land-based and maritime industries. In addition, Norway has launched various initiatives to develop new solutions for net-zero emissions, including investments in hydrogen fuel cells and carbon capture and storage technologies.
Ionada's patented modular membrane contactor carbon capture system is the first of its kind, offering a viable solution for small to mid-size carbon emitters looking to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The system is capable of removing up to 99% of carbon dioxide emissions for the energy, marine, and e-fuels markets, making it a perfect solution for a wide range of industries. Ionada's modular carbon capture systems are up to 50% smaller and 30% more efficient than competitive conventional carbon capture systems.
"The opening of our new maritime office in Oslo represents a significant milestone for Ionada," said Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada. "With the Norwegian office, we are well-positioned to lead our decarbonization initiative and strengthen our regional partnerships. In addition, our carbon capture technology is of great importance in Norway, and we are excited to contribute to the country's efforts to combat global warming."
Ionada is dedicated to promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions on a global scale. With their innovative carbon capture technology and extensive reach, they aim to facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable and low-carbon economy.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a sustainable future. The company develops innovative post-combustion carbon capture systems to capture CO2 emissions from various industrial processes in oil & gas, thermal power generation, waste-to-energy, hydrogen, steel, cement, and maritime industries.
The highly skilled team of scientists, engineers, and technicians at Ionada have developed breakthrough technology to reduce carbon emissions. They are dedicated to developing and manufacturing cutting-edge solutions that enable their clients to reduce their environmental impact while providing financial benefits.
Ionada is passionate about driving disruptive sustainability by delivering innovative solutions that help keep the air and water clean for future generations. The company aims to provide emission abatement technology that reduces emissions and delivers economic value to its clients.
For more information about Ionada's sustainable solutions, visit ionada.com or e-mail info@ionada.com.
