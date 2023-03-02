Queensland Museum Chooses Softlink IC’s Liberty
Queensland Museum Selects Softlink IC's Liberty for ILMS: A Powerful Solution to Transform Collections Management and Enhance User Experience.
We are very pleased to be part of the Queensland Museum's journey as they continue to build and develop their incredible collection.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centres (Softlink IC) is pleased to announce the Queensland Museum has selected Liberty for their integrated library software needs.
— Sarah Thompson, Softlink IC General Manager
Softlink ticked all the boxes the museum library was seeking with functions such as a discovery and federated search, mobile app, multi-factor authentication and the capability to perform OCR on PDF files.
Softlink IC General Manager, Sarah Thompson said, “We are delighted that Queensland Museum has chosen Liberty as their library management system. It is a powerful solution that will help them to transform their collections management and provide an enhanced user experience."
About Queensland Museum and it’s library:
The Queensland Museum is a museum of natural history, cultural heritage, science and human achievement that tells the changing story of Queensland, Australia. A popular destination for local visitors as well as visitors from around Australia and overseas, the museum has welcomed more than 23 million visitors since it was established at South Bank in 1986.
The museum regularly hosts national and international touring exhibitions and also provides in-depth education experiences, innovative public programs, early childhood activities and entertaining holiday activities.
The Queensland Museum Library was founded in 1876 with the purchase of Charles Coxen's private book collection. Since then, it has grown into a large and comprehensive collection representing the broad subject interests of the Queensland Museum, with specialisation in the areas of zoology, geology, palaeontology, anthropology, archaeology and more.
Today, the main collection holds approximately 37 000 books and approximately 5 000 serial titles. The museum library’s special collections include rare books and expedition reports, , archival material, the Thomas Macleod Queensland Aviation Collection and a personal papers collection.
Softlink looks forward to working with the Queensland Museum staff as they continue to grow and develop their collection in Softlink’s integrated library management software (ILMS) Liberty.
Other