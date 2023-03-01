Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,137 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Juvenile Presenting Attorney

Department:       Spirit Lake Tribal Court

Close Date          Until Filled

Position Objective:  This position is responsible for representing Spirit Lake Social Services and the interests of the Spirit Lake Tribe in juvenile deprivation proceedings before the Spirit Lake Tribal Court.

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

Capable of representing Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services in all legal proceedings.

Initiate and present legal proceedings in the Spirit Lake Tribal Court.

Conduct research, interview caseworkers & witnesses, and handle other details in preparation for Court.

Draft: petitions, proposed orders & legal briefs

Develop strategy, arguments, and testimony in preparation for presentation of cases.

Prepare and review pleadings for cases of child abuse, neglect, deprivation, dependency, termination of parental rights and adoption.

Interpret laws, rulings, and regulations for Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services.

Organize and assist in the scheduling of cases.

Monitor service of process.

Participate in training opportunities and travel as necessary.

Ability to work with multi-disciplinary teams.

Preserve and uphold the Spirit Lake Tribe’s Constitution and By-laws, Law and Order Code, Ordinances, Resolutions, and all applicable federal laws.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.ndworkforceconnection.com/vosnet/jobbanks/jobdetails.aspx?enc=9B8/uT7EfbEIDLIMZ8rho/bFqeqxRHlLivh3C648JWfiT2A3UJrFhnyayMKMoN4ZfmZ2Sf7CUo5NsDuRjbmkmgHO+su6JHGJwO5ZkzCuh9nlqVk7ZC7lT/3ybB8ZuSeUWas6DGI6XKK1rFBhtO9Noq85Jd44MriCm1CjTe4qBTiXXL5W6ICVxXKVFBhbpQNQFQhS9tuyACq7BoAEwlOSoRnmOmdZzIEsDQYdwug6613qkNvUfPQ42E748iOVSMat

You just read:

Job Announcement - Juvenile Presenting Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more