Maryland State Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Skeletal Remains In Cecil County

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found Sunday in a wooded area in Cecil County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on February 26, troopers from the North East Barrack received a call from two hunters in a wooded area off of Mountain Hill Road, near Route 7 in Perryville. They told police that they located possible human skeletal remains along with a firearm, clothes, and jewelry.  

Troopers responded along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Investigators located the remains, a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack. Crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence. The skeletal remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for analysis.

Police believe the deceased to be a Caucasian male, 6-feet tall, approximately 50 to 60 years old with a healed collarbone break and a healed broken rib. The preliminary investigation indicates the presence of a possible camp in the area where the remains were located.

Troopers from North East Barrack responded to the scene. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division North are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, ext 5118. The investigation is ongoing…

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

