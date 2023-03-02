Dr. Jennifer London Talk Lessons in Leadership With Turning Point, USA, at Chapel Hill
Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse, thought leader, and speaker, will be featured with Turning Point, USA North Carolina chapter on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse, thought leader, and speaker, will be featured with Turning Point, USA North Carolina chapter on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Most recently, Dr. Jennifer London was featured on the Fox Business Network show "Mornings with Maria" on President's Day to speak about Presidential Leadership. In addition, she is the new chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors and will be featured at the National Press Club with the American Legion later in the month.
— Turning Point, USA
Turning Point, USA stated, "Turning Point, USA is thrilled the host Dr. Jennifer London at the Chapel Hill next week. The chapter is excited to hear her insight and about Dr. Jack London's life. This is a great opportunity for us to bring a different speaker to such a liberal-heavy campus."
Dr. Jennifer London speaks to the many lessons in leadership featured in her late husband's most recent book and memoir 'Ever Vigilant, Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' is a powerful story about winning and achieving excellence by author Dr. J. Phillip London. He was a patriot and former military officer, and London became a legend in the United States government contracting industry. A true entrepreneurial visionary, his ability to see and respond to future trends catapulted him and his company into the stratosphere of success, landing CACI on the Fortune 500 list with over $5 billion in revenues and nearly 23,000 employees in 155 offices around the world. He was a retired Navy Captain and a 2019 U.S. Naval Academy Distinguished Graduate who served on the Boards of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, the U.S. Naval Institute, the Naval Historical Foundation, and Friends of the National World War II Memorial.
Dr. Jennifer London maintains leadership roles in several boards and organizations and has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. Jack London. She is recognized for her ongoing support of military-affiliated organizations. All of the book proceeds will be donated to various military organizations and charities. For information about Dr. Jennifer London’s current activities, visit www.evervigilantthebook.com.
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. As the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.
Dr. London has also conducted mergers and acquisition search work for private clients and corporations. As a consultant to CACI, she supported the company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions program, which resulted in the acquisitions by CACI of six companies totaling over $200 million in annual revenues. Dr. London was also a Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI, Dr. J. Phillip London. She maintains leadership roles in a number of boards and organizations.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
