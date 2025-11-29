Christmas Extravaganza on WMAL "All-American Book Club" with Faith-Filled Panel on Christ, Hope & Redemption Eden Gordon Hill host of "The All-American Book Club"

Eden Gordon Media, NewsTalk 105.9 FM, and WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" invite readers nationwide to a joyous Christmas Extravaganza virtual panel.

This panel celebrates stories of redemption and faith that remind us: in Him, every heart finds its home for the holidays.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media , NewsTalk 105.9 FM, and WMAL's "The All-American Book Club" invite readers nationwide to a joyous Christmas Extravaganza virtual panel, where bestselling authors will gather to illuminate the profound intersections of faith, the Christmas season, and the transformative power of Jesus Christ."As we deck the halls and gather with loved ones, let us remember that the true light of Christmas shines brightest in the manger – Jesus, the Savior who turns our brokenness into unbreakable hope," says Eden Gordon. "This panel celebrates stories of redemption and faith that remind us: in Him, every heart finds its home for the holidays."The panel will air every Saturday morning through December. It will feature an extraordinary lineup of authors whose novels weave suspense, romance, memoir, and devotion into narratives that echo the miracle of Bethlehem. Attendees will explore how Christ’s birth inspires healing, forgiveness, and renewed purpose amid life’s greatest trials.Andrew Klavan – After That, The DarkAndrew Klavan is the author of such internationally bestselling crime novels as "True Crime," filmed by Clint Eastwood, "Don’t Say A Word," filmed and starring Michael Douglas and "Empire of Lies." Stephen King called him "the most original novelist of crime and suspense since Cornell Woolrich." He has been nominated for the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award five times and has won twice. He has also won the Thumping Good Read Award from WH Smith and been nominated twice for the Bouchercon’s Anthony. His latest is "After That, The Dark."Dani Pettrey – Two Seconds Too LateDani Pettrey is the bestselling author of the COASTAL GUARDIANS, CHESAPEAKE VALOR, and ALASKAN COURAGE series. She is a three-time Christy Award finalist and has won the National Readers’ Choice Award, Daphne du Maurier Award, HOLT Medallion, and Christian Retailing’s Best Award for suspense; she plots murder and mayhem from her home in Florida.Irene Hannon – Out of TimeIrene Hannon is the bestselling and award-winning author of more than 65 contemporary romance and romantic suspense novels. She is a three-time winner of the prestigious RITA Award, a member of RWA’s elite Hall of Fame, and has received a Career Achievement Award from RT Book Reviews.Elizabeth Goddard – Perilous TidesElizabeth Goddard is the USA Today bestselling author of more than 60 novels known for nail-biting suspense and simmering romance. "Hidden in the Night" concludes her gripping "Missing in Alaska" series.Işık Abla – 365-Day Devotional Heavenly WhispersIşık Abla, born in Istanbul and raised Muslim, fled abuse to the U.S. in 1996, where a supernatural encounter with Jesus transformed her life. An ordained minister with training from Yale, Harvard, and Israel, her broadcasts reach over 700 million globally.GiGi Butler – The Secret IngredientGiGi Butler is the founder of Gigi’s Cupcakes, turning a passion for baking into a nationwide franchise after cleaning houses to pursue music dreams in Nashville. In her devotional, "The Secret Ingredient," she explores Jesus as the King of Hospitality, complete with family recipes.Hedieh Mirahmadi Falco – Living Fearless in ChristHedieh Mirahmadi Falco is a former devout Muslim of over 20 years whose career in U.S. government and private counterterrorism was built on her Islamic faith and expertise. After a radical encounter where she heard Jesus call her name, she surrendered to Christ, discovering forgiveness, eternal security, and unshakable peace that now fuels her bold witness for the Gospel.Carrie Sheffield – Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and ForgivenessCarrie Sheffield is a columnist and broadcaster in Washington, D.C., with a master’s in public policy from Harvard and a B.A. from Brigham Young University. She is a member of the Harvard Christian Alumni Society, a 2018 William F. Buckley Award winner, and author of a memoir chronicling faith-fueled healing.Kerry Hasenbalg – The Way of BecomingKerry Hasenbalg is a respected speaker, author, and spiritual director dedicated to faith renewal and emotional healing through Soul Care. As CEO of the Becoming Foundation, she leads retreats across faith, business, government, and the arts, with global ministry in over 50 countries.Debbie Macomber – A Ferry Merry ChristmasDebbie Macomber is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author with over 200 million books sold worldwide. Her novels celebrate family and hope, with 15 No. 1 bestsellers and over 1,000 weeks on the New York Times list.Melody Carlson – Once Upon a Christmas CarolMelody Carlson is the award-winning author of more than 250 books with sales of more than 7.5 million, including bestselling Christmas novellas and contemporary romances. Her novel "All Summer Long" became a Hallmark movie, and "The Happy Camper" premiered on UPtv in 2023.Lynn Smith – Just Keep GoingLynn Smith has coached C-suite executives after anchoring for NBC, MSNBC, and CNN Headline News; she founded Lynn Smith Media & Communications. Host of the StrollerCoaster podcast, she lives in Georgetown, SC, with her family.Sarah Loudin Thomas – These Blue MountainsSarah Loudin Thomas is the author of acclaimed novels, including "The Right Kind of Fool" (2021 Selah Book of the Year) and "Miracle in a Dry Season" (2015 INSPY Award). She is the director of Jan Karon’s Mitford Museum in Hudson, N.C., and lives in western North Carolina.Mindy Grant – Becoming UnbrokenMindy Grant was raised in California’s Central Valley. After her husband’s 2018 death from Multiple Myeloma, she honored his memory through her blog Unshaken and completed her degree. She now lives in Western Washington with her children.Kimberley Woodhouse – A Song in the DarkKimberley Woodhouse is an award-winning, bestselling author of more than forty fiction and nonfiction books. She and her husband of 30-plus years live in Colorado, where they play golf, spend time with their kids and grandkids, and research history.Eden Gordon Media, LLC, is a respected public relations firm that operates at the powerful intersection of national media, faith, and patriotism. With her extensive experience in national politics and broadcasting, Eden effectively elevates clients’ profiles on both national and international stages.Throughout her diverse career, Eden has gained invaluable insights from the Halls of Congress and various Presidential administrations, allowing her to establish strategic partnerships that enhance her clients’ public presence.As the radio show host on WMAL in the heart of our nation’s capital, her expertise in strategic communications and public relations shapes every narrative she delivers, featuring interviews with influential leaders and curating relevant content that sparks meaningful discussions on national and family values.As a proud veteran spouse, Eden Gordon Media is devoted to championing pro-American clients, placing a strong emphasis on the principles of faith, country, and family.

