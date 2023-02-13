Navy League Appoints Dr. Jennifer London as Foundation Board Chair
Dr. Jennifer London has accepted an honorable position as chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors.
The Foundation plays a vital role in supporting the education of members of our Navy families and therefore has a long-term positive impact on the direction of their future careers.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer London has accepted an honorable position as chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors – a role that is sure to have a lasting and positive impact on the future of the Navy. Dr. London is no stranger to giving back, having established essay contests and scholarships for various Navy organizations with her late husband, Dr. J. Phillip (Jack) London.
— Dr. Jennifer London
A retired Navy Captain, Dr. Jack London was former Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI International, Inc. and 2019 U.S. Naval Academy Distinguished Graduate who served on the Boards of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, the U.S. Naval Institute, the Naval Historical Foundation and Friends of the National World War II Memorial.
Now, as chair of the Navy League Foundation, Dr. Jennifer London will support the education of members of our Navy families, helping to pave a path for the next generation of scholars. The Foundation provides generous scholarships to children and grandchildren of veterans, active-duty sea service members, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corp members, and military spouses.
In accepting the chair position, Dr. London stated, “It is an honor and privilege to serve the Navy League in supporting the efforts of the Navy League Scholarship Foundation. The Foundation plays a vital role in supporting the education of members of our Navy families and therefore has a long-term positive impact on the direction of their future careers. It is a pleasure for me to have a leadership role in such an impactful program that makes an important difference in the lives of our next generation of scholars.”
Dr. London maintains leadership roles in several boards and organizations and has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. Jack London a memoir about his Navy experiences and building CACI into a leading Federal Contractor supporting some of the most essential and critical national security priorities in America.
By supporting this vital organization, Dr. London is leading by example – showing us all the importance of paying it forward and investing in the future of America’s sea services.
To learn more about the Navy League and Navy League Foundation, visit www.navyleague.org. For information about Dr. Jennifer London’s current activities, visit www.evervigilantthebook.com.
Dr. Jennifer London's Interview and Speaking Events
Washington Technology, WT 360 'Jack London's success driven by curiosity, integrity, and entrepreneurship.'
Turning Point USA, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
The National Press Club and the American Legion, Washington, D.C.
Turning Point USA, Gulf Region, Pensacola, Florida
The USO, Arlington, Virginia
Eden Hill
Eden Gordon Media, LLC
+1 202-714-6014
email us here