New NRB Veterans Ministry Initiative - Connecting Veterans and the Church

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the world's largest association of Christian communicators, is launching a Veterans Ministry Initiative to help bridge the gap between veterans and the church. NRB President & CEO, Troy A. Miller , will be in New York City for his annual media tour from Wednesday, November 12, to Saturday, November 15, 2025, and will be speaking about the Veterans Ministry Initiative and NRB’s broader mission to advance biblical truth, promote media excellence, and defend free speech.Organized by NRB, the Veterans Ministry Initiative will assist congregations in establishing veterans’ ministry programs and will equip them with the necessary resources to minister effectively. The initiative connects churches to a network of trusted partners with proven models to build strong, Christ-centered veterans outreach programs. It provides access to faith-based tools, discipleship resources, and communication strategies designed specifically for engaging veterans.“Our goal is to see churches not only welcome veterans but walk with them toward healing, purpose, and renewed faith,” said Miller, whose firsthand experience as a U.S. Navy veteran deeply informs his commitment to serving those who have worn the uniform.Miller continued: “As a media organization, NRB is uniquely positioned to connect, communicate, and amplify this mission — linking churches, ministries, and partners who share a heart for veterans. With rates of PTSD, depression, and suicide alarmingly high among veterans, NRB stands alongside the church to help ensure veterans find a home in the body of Christ. This initiative represents our deep gratitude for every veteran’s sacrifice — and our commitment to help churches reach and disciple the men and women who have served both Christ and country.”A nationwide effort to support veterans calls on:Churches seeking to minister to veterans, especially those with veteran members or in veteran-heavy communities.Christian veterans transitioning to civilian life and seeking renewed purpose and faith-base community.Church leaders, volunteers, and veteran organizations open to collaboration in building Christ-centered outreach programs.With the launch of the Veterans Ministry Initiative, NRB is inviting churches, Christian veterans, and ministry partners to connect, collaborate, and take part in upcoming training, resources, and events.About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller’s leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway’s expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller’s leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America’s Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

