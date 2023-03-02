OurPact App Enables Parents to Limit or Block TikTok Entirely on Children’s Devices Amid Growing Safety Concerns

OurPact is the leading parental management app in the industry Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian

The industry leading app also uses AI to take screen shots when kids are on TikTok and other social media apps to inform parents on the content they’re viewing

We’ve seen the online threats and dangers to children increasing exponentially. As a result, we’ve developed and enhanced specific features to significantly help parents keep their kids safe online.” — Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian