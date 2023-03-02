OurPact App Enables Parents to Limit or Block TikTok Entirely on Children’s Devices Amid Growing Safety Concerns
The industry leading app also uses AI to take screen shots when kids are on TikTok and other social media apps to inform parents on the content they’re viewing
We’ve seen the online threats and dangers to children increasing exponentially. As a result, we’ve developed and enhanced specific features to significantly help parents keep their kids safe online.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parent company Eturi Corp. reported today that its innovative OurPact app excels at helping parents protect their kids online from the mounting concerns over TikTok and other dangerous social media platforms that are proving harmful to the mental and physical health of children everywhere. OurPact not only allows parents to set hard limits on the amount of time their kids can use TikTok, but they can also block it completely from their children’s devices if they choose. This announcement comes on the heels of growing scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers over TikTok’s security and the safety of children on the platform.
— Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian
According to a Pew Research Center study*, over two-thirds of U.S. teens use the controversial app. Other experts have coined a new term known as TikTok brain referring to the shortened attention span caused by watching countless short video clips on the app. Another study by the Wall Street Journal says that watching these personalized videos in their feed activates areas of the brain that are associated with addiction. And even worse, recent debate suggests a link between increasing ADHD cases and time spent on TikTok.
What can parents do to proactively protect their kids and keep them safe online? The quickest and most effective solution is using a parental management app such as OurPact to limit or restrict access to TikTok and other harmful social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. It gives parents the ability, tools and features required to safeguard against too much screen time, harmful apps, and dangerous online predators as well. It’s the ultimate parenting tool in today’s online universe.
“When we initially released the OurPact app back in 2015, our mission was to simply help parents limit the amount of time kids were spending on their phones and tablets,” says Eturi CEO Amir Moussavian. “But in the last few years, we’ve seen the online threats and dangers to children increasing at an exponential rate. As a result, we’ve developed and enhanced specific features to significantly help parents keep their kids safe online.”
These features include an App Blocker tool where parents can completely block troubling apps as well as a robust App Scheduling tool that lets them set specific times of the day where kids can use apps at a healthier rate and at times that don’t interfere with school, family, or sleep. More importantly, OurPact’s new View feature uses advanced AI technology to take automated periodic or on demand screenshots of children’s devices. This unique proprietary feature not only gives parents visibility into when their kids are on apps like TikTok or Instagram, but it provides valuable insight into the types of content their kids are viewing both in real time and historical.
While the mental, physical, and emotional dangers of social media apps become increasingly clear, it’s more important than ever for parents to have the crucial ability to protect their children while they’re online. Government oversight and regulations may come at some point, but parents need immediate resources and tools to help them now in their struggle to instill healthy social media habits in their children.
OurPact is the leading parental control app used by over a million families worldwide. It enables parents to keep their kids safe online by managing their device use and protecting against dangerous internet exposure, social media use and online threats. It also has a premier family locator tool, so you know where your kids are 24/7. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the security and peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.
*Source: https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2022/08/10/teens-social-media-and-technology-2022/
