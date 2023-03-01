Applications Open for Maine PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions Support) Training

Hello Maine PBIS Community! Is your district and/or school planning to apply for our Tier 1 Training Cohort beginning in August 2023? If so, please remember that applications are due on March 8th, 2023

All the details and information can be found in

our Maine PBIS Tier 1 Cohort Information and Resources document.

We look forward to supporting our next round of schools to become more positive, predictable, and equitable for everyone!

Reach out with questions to:

Anne-Marie Adamson: Anne-Marie.Adamson@maine.gov

Courtney Angelosante: courtney.angelosante@maine.edu

Karen Robbie: karen.robbie@uconn.edu