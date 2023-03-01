Fidu, Gravity Legal Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Subscription Legal Services
Exciting partnership announcement made during the 2023 ABA TECHSHOW promises a new level of convenience and seamless delivery of subscription legal services.
We’re so excited to team up with Gravity, our first payments integration partner, to help our customers streamline the final steps of their sales processes.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidu, the ABA TECHSHOW: Startup Alley finalist and leading platform for law firms to deliver subscription legal services, has teamed up with Gravity Legal, the innovative payment processing and money management solution for law firms, to bring a new level of convenience and simplicity to the seamless delivery of subscription legal services.
— Kim Bennett, Fidu Co-Founder
Led by legal subscription pioneer and Fidu Co-Founder, Kimberly Bennett, Fidu has revolutionized the way law firms deliver services by offering a platform that makes it easy to manage subscriptions, connect with clients, deliver content and track performance. The partnership with Gravity Legal will further enhance the platform by offering a secure and reliable online payment solution that integrates directly with Fidu and streamlines the client onboarding process; thus, improving the ongoing client experience.
“Fidu has always focused on providing lawyers and legal teams with a set of features to deliver personalized, process-driven legal services,” shares Kim. “That is why we’re so excited to team up with Gravity, our first payments integration partner, to help our customers streamline the final steps of their sales processes. We know that first impressions matter, and with this new feature and partnership, we are equipping legal teams with the necessary tools to provide a great client experience from the moment they close the deal through their entire client journey.”
Gravity Legal is an innovative payment processing and money management solution, specifically, designed for the legal industry. It offers a secure and compliant way for law firms to manage client payments and for clients to self-manage their subscription billing information.
"Subscriptions make legal services more accessible and remove many of the drivers of client dissatisfaction so common with the billable hour," said Dan Lear, head of marketing and partnerships at Gravity Legal. "It’s exciting to team up with Fidu to expand the number of firms offering subscriptions and help them deliver an unparalleled client experience."
Visit fidulegal.com/aba-techshow-2023 for more details on the integration, special offers and free content to help firms set up their subscription legal services offerings.
ABOUT FIDU
Fidu is the leading platform for law firms to deliver subscription legal services. It provides a simple and intuitive interface for law firms to manage their subscription services, connect with clients, deliver content and track performance. With Fidu, law firms can focus on delivering for their clients, while the platform handles the rest.
ABOUT GRAVITY LEGAL
Gravity Legal is an innovative payment processing and money management solution specifically designed to help legal technology firms accept, track and transfer money on behalf of their law firm clients. With a mission-oriented approach, Gravity Legal helps law firms expand access to legal services, automate the movement of money and optimize financial performance.
Candace Ledbetter
C.N.Better Media
candace@cnbettermedia.com