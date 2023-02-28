New York Farmers, Food Producers to Benefit from Senate Measures

David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President and dairy farmer, said, “New York Farm Bureau thanks Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Hinchey, and their colleagues for focusing on agriculture in this latest package of legislation. It is imperative that we work together to expand opportunities for our farmers. We have one of the most diverse agricultural sectors in the country, and we need to maintain that strong connection to local production which benefits our food system, economy, and overall quality of life in New York State.”

Mikaela Perry, New York Policy Manager, American Farmland Trust, said, “American Farmland Trust applauds the NY State Senate for their continued support of agriculture, farmers, and farmland across the state. This package of legislation will not only benefit farmers and producers, but also consumers and the environment. We look forward to continuing this critical work with our champions in the legislature.”

Julie Suarez, Associate Dean for Land Grant Affairs at Cornell CALS, said, “Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences works to find science based solutions to help New York’s farm and food system succeed. It’s lovely to see the Senate Majority, with the leadership of Senator Hinchey as the Senate Agriculture Committee Chair, continue its focus on increasing opportunities for New York farmers in both urban and rural areas to sell into New York markets, and to help provide farmers with additional tools to support climate resiliency and carbon sequestration.”

Northeast Dairy Producers Association Chair Keith Kimball said, “Now in its 30th year, NEDPA remains committed to ensuring we have an economically viable dairy industry while remaining laser-focused on environmental stewardship. We thank Senate Leadership for recognizing that our family dairy farms are part of the solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and curbing climate change. The Carbon Farming Act will support the best management practices that have been in place on our dairy farms for generations and encourage the industry’s continued commitment to research and development around soil health practices and water quality. As we continue to face shrinking margins in a competitive and national market, NEDPA also thanks Senate Leadership for ensuring that state agencies purchase more local milk and food from New York’s family farms – investments that will support the entire agriculture industry and our upstate economies. We look forward to working together with our partners in the Senate to continue identifying opportunities to protect food security and support the future of farming in the Empire State.”

Colleen Klein, Executive Director of the New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association, said, “The New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association applauds the Senate for advancing this legislative package which will bolster New York's agriculture industry. Farms are the lifeblood of so many communities across the state, making important economic, environmental, and cultural contributions. Efforts like this reinforce the Senate's commitment to ensuring the long-term success of our farms in which all New Yorkers depend on.”