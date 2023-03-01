MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION SETS DATES FOR PUBLIC WITNESS HEARINGS IN VERSANT POWER DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

March 1, 2023

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold two public witness hearings in Versant Power's distribution rate case.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 250 Haskell Rd, Bangor

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College-Edmonds Conference Center, 33 Edgemont Drive, Presque Isle

In October 2022, Versant Power petitioned the Commission requesting an increase in distribution rates citing the need for infrastructure investments, including smart meter upgrades, rising energy costs and inflation, and system reliability improvements.

Members of the public who are not a party to this case may present testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding. A sign language interpreter will be available during each session. Remote participation is available for both sessions. For more information regarding remote participation please email PUCPublicHearing@maine.gov

Additional Details: All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2022-00255.

