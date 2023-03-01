Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,955 in the last 365 days.

MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION SETS DATES FOR PUBLIC WITNESS HEARINGS IN CENTRAL MAINE POWER DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

March 1, 2023

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) will hold three public witness hearings in Central Maine Power Company's (CMP) distribution rate case.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ramada Inn, 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston

Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Maine Public Utilities Commission, 26 Katherine Drive, Hallowell (Remote participation option available)

Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ramada Inn, 352 North St., Saco

In August 2022, CMP filed a three-year rate plan structure, citing grid reliability improvements, clean energy investments, improved storm response, and enhanced electricity usage monitoring and management tools as the drivers of a proposed increase.

Members of the public who are not a party to this case may present testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding. A sign language interpreter will be available for each session. Remote participation is available for the April 6 session. For more information regarding remote participation please email PUCPublicHearing@maine.gov

Additional Details: All public documents in the case are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2022-00152 .

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov

You just read:

MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION SETS DATES FOR PUBLIC WITNESS HEARINGS IN CENTRAL MAINE POWER DISTRIBUTION RATE CASE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more