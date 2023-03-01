Ethereal Gold Dispensary Joins the SAFE PLACE Program
The first in Waukesha to join the SAFE PLACE Program to give members of the LGBTQ+ community & victims of human trafficking a safe place to call for police helpWAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary is proud to announce that they are the first Waukesha location to join the SAFE PLACE Program. The SAFE PLACE program is designed to provide members of the LGBTQ+ community and victims of human trafficking a safe place to call for police assistance.
The company plans to continue to further emphasize the importance of supporting the local community and individuals with this program and other initiatives it has in place, including the "It's the Right Thing to Do" donation program (which to date has raised almost $2000 to assist communities impacted by the "War on Drugs".)
"It's incredibly important that we support our community, including vulnerable groups like the LGBTQ+ community. They continue to be targeted by horrific crimes, as seen by the very recent and revolting murder of Cashay Henderson in Milwaukee. She was the 3rd black transgender woman to be murdered in Milwaukee in the last nine months." said Michael Fuchs, Communications Director at Ethereal Gold Dispensary. "Not only are these groups being targeted by hate crimes, but also by harmful decisions by organizations in our area. The Parental Rights and Transparency by the School District of Waukesha Board of Education, which basically encourages students to remain closeted for example. This is completely unacceptable, and we all need to do better than this."
**Why The SAFE PLACE Program?**
The SAFE PLACE program is part of the Milwaukee Police Department's program to further enhance the relationship between MPD, the LGBTQ+ community and local businesses. While Ethereal Gold Dispensary is located in Waukesha, the Milwaukee Police Department has reached out to the Waukesha Police Department to further integrate this program into the Waukesha community.
When Ethereal Gold Dispensary learned of the program, they resonated strongly with it as multiple of their owners have strong ties to the LGBTQ+ community or are members of it themselves. "It took about two months to get approval from the Milwaukee Police Department," Erik Fuchs, Compliance Director said. "But we are very hopeful for the program's success in Waukesha. We continue to work to make Ethereal Gold Dispensary as welcoming and supportive as possible to all members of the community. We know that people need assistance with their day-to-day with our cannabis products, but we also strive to support them in other aspects of their lives. As we like to say, it's the right thing to do."
**About Ethereal Gold Dispensary**
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an online and physical dispensary with hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, HHC, THC-P, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates from every single sale to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary can be located at their pop up location at 237 Harrison Avenue | Waukesha, WI 53186 or at their website (https://EtherealGoldDispensary.com).
**About the SAFE PLACE Program**
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) SAFE PLACE is a program designed to provide members of the LGBTQ+ community and victims of human trafficking a safe place to call for police assistance. MPD SAFE PLACE will further enhance the relationship between MPD, the LGBTQ+ community and local businesses.
MPD will provide free decals and signage to local businesses that are interested in participating. The decals are displayed on the entrance of the business to clearly advertise the symbol of safety for the victims of crime and a warning to those who commit those crimes.
Displaying the MPD SAFE PLACE program at your place of business will greatly assist in the safety and security of the LGBTQ+ community and provide victims of human trafficking a safe environment to ask for assistance. The LGBTQ+ community and victims of human trafficking will come to recognize the MPD SAFE PLACE symbol as a sign of safety that indicates your business or organization is willing to assist in protecting these victims.
For a business to participate, the following guidelines are requested:
• Have a public space that can be easily accessible
• Apply the MPD SAFE PLACE decal on the entrance to your establishment (Preferred to be 3-5 feet from the ground)
• Allow any victim(s) of crime to enter and remain in the public area of your business until Milwaukee Police arrive
• Either call or assist the victim(s) in calling 911
• If the victim(s) leave prior to police arrival, then call back 911 and provide a physical description of the victim(s) and/or suspect(s)
To signup or learn more, visit: https://mkepdpio.org/safe-place/
