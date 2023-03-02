Jeffrey Chao Joins LOHAS as Member of Advisory Board
LOHAS Continues to Grow Team of Professionals Operating at the Intersection of Impact Investing and Philanthropy
We are thrilled to have someone of Jeff’s caliber join the LOHAS team as we continue to grow our Social Impact Entertainment business.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOHAS is proud to announce a new Strategic Advisor, Jeffrey Chao, to its Advisory Board. A seasoned veteran with over twenty years of experience in the entertainment and media business, Jeff brings to the LOHAS team a distinct understanding of how to build entertainment and media impact effectively using innovative approaches. He is a strategic advisor with a passion for working in the entertainment and media fields, with a particular focus on Social Impact Entertainment.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Jeff’s caliber join the LOHAS team for not only the experience and deep expertise that he will offer firm clients but also the insight and thought leadership that he will provide as we continue to grow our Social Impact Entertainment business,” said Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner.
Jeff is an Executive Producer who has dedicated his career to bridging cultures and helping to develop social impact entertainment, including during his tenure as Senior Director, Finance at Participant Media. While there, Jeff managed film investments for a $250 million film fund between Participant Media and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, producing hits such as Lincoln, The Help, Hundred Foot Journey, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel I & II, Contagion, and Snitch.
Previously, as Vice President of Finance and Business Development for the world-renowned visual effects studio Digital Domain, Jeff connected content strategy, business affairs, and finance to identify new and innovative business opportunities that accelerated the growth of Digital Domain’s global studio. Emerging technologies such as virtual production, extended reality, virtual humans, and the evolving cooperation between China and Hollywood were all part of Jeff’s focus.
Jeff is also a Principal of Kirin Media, a media business advisory firm that facilitates financing of media projects between China and Hollywood. Films he has executive produced have premiered at SXSW, and he has worked with the legendary Bruce Lee family.
In addition, Jeff serves as the Head of Finance of the Social Impact Entertainment Society (SIES), where he brings together all his skill sets in order to accelerate the growth of the organization and its global community of members. He was also Treasurer and a board member of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), which champions diversity by educating, connecting, and empowering Asian American and Pacific Islander artists and leaders in entertainment and media, and the Director of Finance & VP of Operations for the Asian Professional Exchange (APEX), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan, community-based organization that serves as a medium to bring increased awareness about and to Asian Americans through community service, fellowship, charitable fundraisers, cultural events, professional networking, and educational seminars.
“I’m delighted to join LOHAS, especially given my passion for helping create positive and meaningful change through social impact entertainment. Joining LOHAS is a natural extension of my professional work, which I’ll continue as well,” said Chao.
At LOHAS, Jeff will help deliver innovative solutions to support impact investing and impact fundraising with donated capital. Recognizing that storytelling has the power to create social change and transformation on a global level, he will also work closely with LOHAS Partner, William Nix, who leads LOHAS’ Social Impact Entertainment practice, to support clients on a suite of strategies and structures, including:
- Donor-advised funds (DAFs) that provide maximum flexibility to invest donated capital in Social Impact Entertainment productions and funds
- Fiscal-sponsor programs (FSPs) to help Social Impact Entertainment producers, studios and slate fund managers raise donated and granted capital that can then be invested in their productions
- Impact activation and innovative financing insight to help guide LOHAS clients with their Social Impact Entertainment initiatives
About LOHAS
With Partners based across the U.S., LOHAS is on a mission to unlock billions of dollars in philanthropic capital and support its deployment into for-profit impact ventures that deliver sustainable solutions to our social and environmental challenges. LOHAS manages a donor-advised fund geared towards impact investing and combats the lack of transparency in the traditional nonprofit world by creating and promoting 100% mission-aligned public charities that invest only in impact ventures supporting their cause. LOHAS is not your parent’s charity; persistent problems require innovative solutions. Our clients achieve greater outcomes with their donated capital through sustainable impact investment models. For more information, contact info@LOHAS.org and explore LOHAS.org today to learn how.
