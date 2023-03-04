VIPC’s Public Safety Innovation Center hosts technology exhibit at Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference in Virginia Beach

VIPC's Virginia Public Safety Innovation Center Director, Chris Saddler receives recognition from the Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference

Virginia companies showcase artificial intelligence, remote sensing and unmanned systems technology that support first responder missions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in artificial intelligence, remote sensing and unmanned systems technology to support and protect first responders was on display at an exhibit by the Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) during the 2023 Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference last week in Virginia Beach.

“Advanced technologies based on machine learning and robotics are enabling a new era of life-saving tools for the fire services community,” Chris Sadler, the director of the PSIC, says. “These new products and services, which are built with artificial intelligence, remote sensing, and unmanned systems, are creating operations management, communications, and alert systems that are heightening situational awareness and enhancing incident response.”

Sadler was selected to lead the PSIC in 2022 after a 35-year career with York County Fire and Safety. He is an early adopter and recognized expert in the use of unmanned systems by public safety agencies. D.J. Smith, an advisor to the PSIC who is head of the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS unit at the Virginia State Police, also participated in the PSIC exhibit at the conference.

The purpose of the PSIC is to investigate and promote new technology for use by public safety emergency responders at the local, state, and federal level, as well as assist with research, development, proof of concept, and applicability of new products and services with federal partners, manufacturers, and others.

Several Virginia-based technology companies and organizations had displays at the PSIC exhibit to showcase their innovative products and services that are designed to support first responders.

ANRA Technologies of Chantilly is an international provider of airspace management solutions for UAS operators and airspace managers. It offers intelligent and modular traffic management software capabilities for Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM/U-space) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operations.

ATA of Great Falls is the developer of the Virginia Flight Information eXchange (VA-FIX) for the Virginia Department of Aviation. It is information hub that provides authoritative state and local data to foster collaboration for the benefit of public safety and transparency, including to plan and conduct safe, effective UAS operations.

Dedrone of Sterling serves commercial, government and military customers with a comprehensive, counter-drone command and control solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, the solution provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones.

G&H International of Falls Church and its Public-Private Partnership Platform (P4) provides users with a contact management system, a private sector reporting process, on-demand report generation, and notifications based on significant events such as weather warnings, wildfire updates and earthquakes.

Little Arms Studios of Manassas develops the simulation training systems the Zephyr for instructing drone operators of all experience and skill levels, and the Interactive Virtual Incident Simulator (IVIS) to train fire officers and firefighters to make smart, swift decisions when lives are on the line.

Riverside Health, offers a comprehensive span of services, from birth of a child through end of life, touching more than 2 million people each year across its network of facilities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore to support health, illness, recovery, and wellness.

Virginia Institute for Spaceflight & Autonomy (VISA) at Old Dominion University in Norfolk creates an environment of research, technology, commercialization, and educational opportunities to grow the spaceflight and autonomous systems industry.

Zansors, a healthcare and public safety innovation company in Arlington, is working to develop wearable microsensor technology to protect law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics. They include a device that continuously measures and monitors the environment to protect first responders from aerosolized fentanyl. Another product detects bio-signals from the body to track public safety personnel at dangerous situations, such as building fires and collapsed structures, and law enforcement operations, such as an active shooter or a barricaded subject.

In addition to the expo hall, the Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference offered educational sessions that cover most aspects of services provided by fire and emergency management services (EMS) professionals.

