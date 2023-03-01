Senate Bill 447 Printer's Number 0370
PENNSYLVANIA, March 1 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military Affairs, establishing the PA VETConnect Program.
