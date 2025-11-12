Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,035 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1421 Printer's Number 2589

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - 1645 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
Reported as committed, June 2, 2025
First consideration, June 2, 2025
Laid on the table, June 2, 2025
Removed from table, June 2, 2025
Second consideration, June 3, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, June 3, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), June 3, 2025
2589 Re-reported as amended, Nov. 12, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, Nov. 12, 2025 (151-52)
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Nov. 12, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Nov. 12, 2025
Reported as committed, Nov. 12, 2025
First consideration, Nov. 12, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1421 Printer's Number 2589

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more