House Bill 1421 Printer's Number 2589
|PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - 1645
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 2, 2025
|First consideration, June 2, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 2, 2025
|Removed from table, June 2, 2025
|Second consideration, June 3, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, June 3, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), June 3, 2025
|2589
|Re-reported as amended, Nov. 12, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, Nov. 12, 2025 (151-52)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Nov. 12, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, Nov. 12, 2025
|Reported as committed, Nov. 12, 2025
|First consideration, Nov. 12, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.