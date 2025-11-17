Submit Release
House Bill 923 Printer's Number 0958

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - Sponsors

RIVERA, LABS, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, FREEMAN, INGLIS, MARCELL, CERRATO, NEILSON, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, RABB, CIRESI, SCHLOSSBERG, MENTZER, DEASY, GILLEN, WARREN, WEBSTER, T. DAVIS, K.HARRIS, McNEILL, PUGH, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, further providing for determination of eligibility.

Memo Subject

PACE/PACENet Social Security COLA Moratorium

