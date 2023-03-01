Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,940 in the last 365 days.

$272,152 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Winning ticket sold in Biloxi

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player wrapped up February with a big win by matching all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing worth an impressive $272,152.

This is the first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit since the record-setting jackpot worth $906,168 was hit on Feb. 7, 2023.

The numbers drawn last night were 3-7-14-18-21, and the winning ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company #28 in Biloxi.

The jackpot for the Thursday, March 2, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing tonight, March 1, is an estimated $143 million, with an estimated cash value of $73 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing Friday, March 3, is an estimated $167 million, with an estimated cash value of $84.5 million.

###

You just read:

$272,152 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more