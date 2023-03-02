Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival

SPAIN on Film Freeway for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com).

Sweden Award

Italy

SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL "You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you & all your success. Keep up the amazing work!"

"Congratulations! Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022 (Lulu.com) Selected by SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL We're so happy for you and all your success."”
— Jose Claudio Silva Festival Director
NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival! 103 projects were selected from 582 projects submitted. Now the jury will take a deep look inside all selected projects again to choose the winners. Congratulations again"

Jose Claudio Silva
Festival Director, Madrid, Spain 2023

Subject: NEWS FROM MADRID, SPAIN on Film Freeway for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com).
" Congratulations!
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
Selected
SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work! Share this amazing news!" Film Freeway

Help us Celebrate
with a Fractured Atlas donation for our 2023 season. Donate with this link:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Brief Bio:
Daniel P Quinn, (AuthorHouse.com)

MA: The American University, Washington, DC;

Ramapo College of NJ: Double Major in Fine Arts/Literature from Contemporary Arts and Intercultural Studies.

Film Freeway Awards/Citations: Madrid, Berlin; Montreal; Paris; New Orleans; (2021–23);

Bali; Sweden; Milan/Rome.

American History, American Dream in "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com)
Broadway, Exits and Entrances, Off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond (AuthorHouse.com).

More from Daniel P Quinn
https://www.einpresswire.com/pricing?via=daniel-p77 New York Times blogs; AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com); “organized labor“ (AuthorHouse.com).

Other Credentials:
Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
Finalist Outstanding Achievement

4th Dimension Independent Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Nominee

NewBorn Short Film Festival Berlin
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022 (Lulu.com)
Selected

Roma Short Film Festival, Rome
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
December 5, 2022
Award Winner

Red Moon Film Festival (7th Season)
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
Award Winner


HELP US MOVE TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH YOUR CHARITABLE SUPPORT:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Friend of ArtsPRulimited, Inc.
$250- $5,000
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

﻿Help us enrich the lives of those in our communities.

Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome:
Two Awards:

Death of Hercules
May 9, 2022
Award Winner

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 9, 2022
Award Winner

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

You just read:

Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival
ArtsPRunlimited in co-operation with Film Freeway announces winner of 43 Awards or Certificates for our work
Daniel P Quinn will be appearing as a Storyteller in Montclair, NJ, Montclair Film Story SLAM on 1/26/23
View All Stories From This Author