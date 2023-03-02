Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival
"Congratulations! Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022 (Lulu.com) Selected by SPAIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL" "NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congrats, "Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022" has been selected for this year's festival! 103 projects were selected from 582 projects submitted. Now the jury will take a deep look inside all selected projects again to choose the winners.
— Jose Claudio Silva Festival Director
Jose Claudio Silva
Festival Director, Madrid, Spain 2023
Subject: NEWS FROM MADRID, SPAIN on Film Freeway for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com).
Help us Celebrate
with a Fractured Atlas donation for our 2023 season. Donate with this link:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Brief Bio:
Daniel P Quinn, (AuthorHouse.com)
MA: The American University, Washington, DC;
Ramapo College of NJ: Double Major in Fine Arts/Literature from Contemporary Arts and Intercultural Studies.
Film Freeway Awards/Citations: Madrid, Berlin; Montreal; Paris; New Orleans; (2021–23);
Bali; Sweden; Milan/Rome.
American History, American Dream in "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com)
Broadway, Exits and Entrances, Off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond (AuthorHouse.com).
https://www.einpresswire.com/pricing?via=daniel-p77 New York Times blogs; AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com); "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com).
Other Credentials:
Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
Finalist Outstanding Achievement
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Nominee
NewBorn Short Film Festival Berlin
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022 (Lulu.com)
Selected
Roma Short Film Festival, Rome
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
December 5, 2022
Award Winner
Red Moon Film Festival (7th Season)
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
Award Winner
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome:
Two Awards:
Death of Hercules
May 9, 2022
Award Winner
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 9, 2022
Award Winner
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here