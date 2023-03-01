Wednesday, March 1

Pass anti-hazing legislation to help save students’ lives

College should be a time of growth and exploration; a time for older teens to move into adulthood. But for too many students and their families, this time ends in sadness and stolen dreams because of hazing within fraternities and sororities, and universities that do too little to change the culture that enables it. House Bill 1002 would do what college presidents and their boards, and Greek organizations, seemingly won’t do: instill in “big brothers” and “big sisters” the seriousness of their actions. Currently, hazing is treated as a simple assault, which usually carries only a few weeks in jail and a fine of a few hundred dollars. That’s because, in Washington, hazing is viewed by the legal system as a mere prank. Under HB 1002, called the Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law, the penalties for hazing would increase from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor. Perpetrators could be sentenced to up to one year in jail and fined up to $5,000, instead of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Jolayne Houtz and Hector Martinez)

Senator Shewmake: We can deliver on affordable housing

We all know someone who is struggling to keep up with rent increases or to buy a home, wondering if they will ever be able to compete in our real estate market. The housing crisis hurts our families, our young people, our seniors and our workers. It limits our economy, too — without enough housing, businesses locate elsewhere because they know they can’t hire workers if workers can’t find a place to live. The good news is, the list of solutions is as long as the list of problems. We need to change our zoning to allow for more diverse types of housing, make it easier to build multi-family housing and smaller units. We’ve got to reduce fees and speed up the permit process, which can be burdensome and time intensive. We should make it easier to build smaller homes or pre-fab homes, promote ownership opportunities, improve our wetland mitigation banking so it’s faster while still protecting the environment and finally, play a larger role in directly building more affordable housing for folks who struggle to afford market-rate housing. Continue reading at Cascadia Daily News.

Test for para-educators needs reform, educators say

A national test given to people who want to be para-educators in public schools often slows the process and presents roadblocks for bilingual applicants, some educators say. Substitute House Bill 1015, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, D-Seattle, attempts to solve these problems. “As many of you are aware, school districts are not only dealing with a significant shortage of teacher applicants but also struggling to fill their para-pro positions,” said Rural Education Center Director Jim Kowalkowski. “While this bill will not completely solve that issue, we will provide greater flexibility than those developed by a national testing company.” Currently, the test for para-educators is provided only in English, and that’s a problem for bilingual applicants. Continue reading at Port Townsend Leader.

Associated Press

Bill to make clergy mandatory child abuse reporters advances (Frame)

Aberdeen Daily World

Willapa Harbor Hospital to build replacement facility on new ground

Capital Press

Cap-and-trade takes Washington businesses, ratepayers into the unknown

Everett Herald

Everett schools may slash 140 jobs, shutter virtual academy

News Tribune

Ex-Pierce Sheriff’s sergeant sentenced to months in jail for felony domestic violence

Light rail from Tacoma to Seattle delayed again. Here’s why, according to Sound Transit

Opinion: A Hilltop school bears the name of a racist. Honoring a Tacoma icon would be better

Olympian

Motor vehicle thefts and burglaries soared in 2022, new Lacey crime data show

New report ranks WA best state for women in Pacific Northwest region, 7th nationwide

WA’s Sunshine Committee could dissolve as legislature ignores its public records recommendations (Springer)

Port Townsend Leader

Test for para-educators needs reform, educators say (Santos)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Tax breaks might curb remote work in some states, but not Washington

Seattle Medium

Data Shows That Seattle’s Preschool Program Is A Wise Investment

Cannabis Equity Summit Aims To Help 40 New Retail Store Owners Enter The Cannabis Industry

New Website Available For Washingtonians Seeking Pro Bono Legal Services For Reproductive Rights

Seattle Times

WA ferries restores service to some routes, delays others (Fey)

Feds award money to study removing Highway 99 in one Seattle neighborhood

What’s still on the table for traffic safety in WA Legislature? (Liias, Fey)

Opinion: We are proof that Democrats and Republicans can work together

Editorial: Pass anti-hazing legislation to help save students’ lives

Skagit Valley Herald

Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing

Guemes Island residents say proposed ferry fares are unfair

Spokesman Review

38,000 people in Spokane County could lose Medicaid coverage as COVID public health emergency ends

Wenatchee World

Proposal to expand Running Start clears Senate committee

Opinion: It’s time to go big or go home on Washington’s housing crisis

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County Commissioners extend moratorium on solar farms

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Family of missing Washington crab fisherman pushes for mandatory personal locator beacons

Sea-Tac Airport receives $16 million to shorten security lines

Seattle City Council discusses policing policies, including 911 dispatch procedures

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington food banks prepare as extra COVID-19 SNAP benefits end Wednesday

KNKX Public Radio

Tacoma pioneer of politics put environmental justice on the map in Washington state

KUOW Public Radio

Lawmakers want an airport mulligan: Today So Far

AG pushing for largest environmental fine in Washington history

KXLY (ABC)

Professionals enhance skills to stop domestic violence in Spokane

NW Public Radio

WA agricultural overtime flexibility bill will not advance this legislative session

Washington’s big health plan: insurance for the undocumented

Cascadia Daily News

Sen. Sharon Shewmake: We can deliver on affordable housing

Crosscut

Newly-formed unions in WA face a long road to first contracts

WA’s government transparency committee is ready to call it quits

MyNorthwest

The deadliest avalanche in U.S. history occurred at Stevens Pass

Ferry system announces Edmonds-Kingston route at full strength

High number of traffic fatalities attributed to DUI, speed (Lovick)