The talks of Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan in the framework of «C5 + 1» meeting in Astana

01/03/2023

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held bilateral negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi as part of the «C5+1» meeting.

During the meeting, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are fraternal countries, intensive contacts at the highest level between the two sides fully reflect the high level of bilateral relations.

It was also noted that the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Kazakhstan, which took place in October last year, became a new stage in the further development of fruitful interstate cooperation.

The ministers discussed the prospects for further development of the partnership, including in the areas of trade, transport, logistics and energy. The parties exchanged views on the current international and regional situation.

On February 28, 2023, on the sidelines of the «C5 + 1» ministerial meeting, bilateral negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

At the meeting, attention was paid to topical issues of turkmen-kyrgyz cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport, logistics and energy sectors, as well as in the field of cultural and humanitarian interaction. The ministers spoke in favor of further regional cooperation between the countries within this format.

On the same day, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the US delegation headed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the current situation in Afghanistan and the promotion of the inter-Afghan dialogue.

The heads of delegations stressed that the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the states of Central Asia and the United States is an important factor in sustainable socio-economic development, maintaining peace, stability and security in the region.

The parties also noted their interest in strengthening cooperation within the «C5 + 1» format.