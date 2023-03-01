MoNASP 2023 State Tournament Returns March 15-18 in Branson

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite the public to attend and support Missouri student archers at the 2023 Missouri National Archery in Schools Program (MoNASP) State Tournament March 15-18 at the Branson Convention Center in Branson. MDC and MCHF will be hosting the 15th annual event.

The MoNASP State Tournament has seen tremendous growth and is the second largest state archery tournament in the nation. More than 4,500 student archers from throughout Missouri are scheduled to compete in the state tournament after shooting qualifying scores through various local MoNASP tournaments over the past year. These and other MoNASP student archers will then be eligible to participate in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) national tournament. Learn more at nasptournaments.org/default.aspx.

Supporters are invited to attend the state tournament for a fee. In addition to the tournament competition, the event will include a variety of family friendly activities for attendees such as Bass Pro Shops’ air rifle ranges, archery games, the MDC K-9 Unit, a special event for archers and families at Titanic, Pink Jeep Tours in Branson, a scavenger hunt, a tradeshow with vendors from many different industries, and more. For details on activities, admission fees, hotels, volunteering, and more, visit MCHF online at mochf.org/event/missouri-national-archery-in-the-schools/.

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 75,000 student archers are participating in the program and more than 200,000 Missouri students have participated since it started. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) and is an in-school program for grades 4 through 12 that teaches the basics of archery, along with the confidence, self-control, patience and discipline necessary to success both behind the bow and in school and life. It provides an engaging activity that’s inclusive of nearly all children, regardless of age, size, or physical ability. Statistics show that school archery programs improve participants’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, and help get kids outside. Learn more about MoNASP at education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp.