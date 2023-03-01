ALDOI WELCOMES NEW GOVERNMENT RELATIONS MANAGER

(334) 269-3550

The Alabama Department of Insurance welcomes Heather Lowe to the role of Government Relations Manager.

She joins the department from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, where she served in both the roles of Governmental Relations Manager and Assistant Director. While at ALEA, she prepared the legislative agenda for the agency and worked to ensure bills were passed, facilitated agency communications, advised on agency policies and implemented internal procedures.

“Heather’s extensive background in government relations will bring new depth and dimension to our department,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “Her skills will be vital in helping implement important legislation to protect Alabama insurance consumers.”

She previously worked at the Legislative Services Agency, where she analyzed the fiscal impacts of legislation and drafted legislation and amendments, among other duties.

She began her career in state service at the Executive Budget Office, assisting agencies with budgetary needs, as well as preparing and reconciling General Fund and Education Trust Fund budgets.

Lowe is a graduate of Auburn University of Montgomery with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration.

She is married to Bryant Lowe and they have six children.