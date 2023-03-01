Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,261 in the last 365 days.

Drone Pilots: Mark Your Calendars

WASHINGTON—The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is inviting the drone community to be part of its 2023 Drone Safety Day on Saturday, April 29. 

This one-day national event encourages drone pilots and recreational flyers to “Fly RIGHT” by focusing on five safety elements:

 

The FAA launched the annual campaign in 2019 to bring attention to drone safety and best practices. Safety is a shared responsibility that requires the community and the FAA to work together.

For additional information about virtual and in-person events near you, visit the FAA’s Drone Safety Day webpage. Follow the FAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest Drone Safety Day news. 

You just read:

Drone Pilots: Mark Your Calendars

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more