Drone Pilots: Mark Your Calendars

WASHINGTON—The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is inviting the drone community to be part of its 2023 Drone Safety Day on Saturday, April 29.

This one-day national event encourages drone pilots and recreational flyers to “Fly RIGHT” by focusing on five safety elements:

The FAA launched the annual campaign in 2019 to bring attention to drone safety and best practices. Safety is a shared responsibility that requires the community and the FAA to work together.

For additional information about virtual and in-person events near you, visit the FAA's Drone Safety Day webpage.