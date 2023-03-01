Initial Lineup And Tickets Now Live For The Northwest’s Best Weekend Of Music: Waterfront Blues Festival
Waterfront Blues Festival brings a world-class lineup of local and national blues, soul, funk and R&B artists to four stages across 8 acres of Portland’s Waterfront, as well as Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show.
Waterfront Blues Festival draws a diverse, multigenerational crowd for a four-day celebration of music, culture, and community, as one of the most renowned, exciting and dynamic blues experiences in the world.
Blues Legends and Up-And-Coming Artists Confirmed for July Fourth Waterfront Blues Festival in Downtown Portland, Oregon
I want to thank the people of Portland and the Waterfront Blues Festival for inviting me back to their stage…I'm gonna give you everything I got.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterfront Blues Festival, downtown Portland’s largest and longest running music festival, and one of the country’s best fully independently-owned, operated and ticketed music festivals, announces their initial 2023 lineup of world class blues, soul, funk and R&B artists. All levels of 4-Day Passes are on sale now for the Waterfront Blues Festival, taking place July 1-4, 2023 along Portland’s gorgeous Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
— Buddy Guy
Highlights from the Waterfront Blues Festival 2023 lineup include Eight-time GRAMMY award-winning Chicago blues legend, Buddy Guy, making a last Portland stop on his “Damn Right Farewell” tour; genre-jumping roots/Americana group, The Mavericks, considered one of the best live shows on the scene; tough, swampy Florida roots-rocker JJ Grey & Mofro; and eclectic, Minneapolis funk guitar maestro, producer, arranger Cory Wong, whose soulful work with Vulfpeck and GRAMMY-nominated solo efforts have sold out venues nationwide. The festival will also continue showcasing young, under-the-radar artists pushing the boundaries of the ‘blues’ genre, including songstress Amythyst Kiah (“One of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets,” Rolling Stone) and Chicago pianist Neal Francis, who the BBC called ‘The reincarnation of Allen Toussaint,’ plus dozens more additional acts and exciting festival news to be announced in the coming weeks.
“The Blues has influenced just about every popular music genre in America today, and the Waterfront Blues Festival is a celebration of that wide-reaching impact,” says Peter Dammann, Artistic Director for Waterfront Blues Festival. “Waterfront Blues Festival gives music fans a really unique chance to experience the legendary performers who defined the genre, as well as the up-and-comers pushing it forward in exciting new directions. In the crowd, we have superfans who have been coming to the festival since day one back in 1988, dancing alongside first-time attendees discovering their new favorite artists they might never have been exposed to otherwise.”
>> View the initial Lineup for Waterfront Blues Festival 2023
Now in its 36th year, Waterfront Blues Festival is among the Pacific Northwest’s most anticipated and beloved events. Every July 4th weekend, it draws a diverse, multigenerational crowd to downtown Portland’s waterfront to enjoy four days of music, dancing, and community, culminating with Oregon’s largest July 4th fireworks show.
4-Day passes start at $120 and offer a chance to explore four stages of music, over all four days of the festival and 100+ acts. Kids 12 and younger have free entry into the Waterfront Blues Festival thanks to a Buick GMC of Beaverton. All 4-Day passes are currently available at waterfrontbluesfest.com
To date, the Waterfront Blues Festival has raised over $10 million dollars for local community organizations, and will continue this tradition in 2023 by partnering with Meals on Wheels People and Jeremy Wilson Foundation.
About Waterfront Blues Festival:
Music for the community since 1988.
Waterfront Blues Festival is downtown Portland’s largest and longest-running music festival and one of the most renowned celebrations of the blues in the world. Since 1988, Waterfront Blues Festival has welcomed over 2,000 acts, garnered international acclaim, and raised over $10 million dollars to support local community organizations. The festival features a diverse and dynamic lineup of legendary performers and up-and-coming artists; and is built on a tradition of welcoming a multigenerational audience of music lovers to Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park for a can’t-miss Fourth of July Weekend. Learn more at waterfrontbluesfest.com and @waterfrontblues.
