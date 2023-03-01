Authena wins the GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Web3
Matteo Panzavolta, Authena CEO, holding the 2023 GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Web3 category
Authena, global leader in IoT & blockchain solutions for secure product authentication, supply chain tracking, is the first ever Swiss Glomo Award winner.
Connecting physical objects to digital representations is a huge opportunity, and Authena is laying the foundation for making this a reality in a way that many others will be able to easily implement”ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authena believes in a future where counterfeiting and fraud belong to the past. With this vision in mind, they have created the first Authenticity and Traceability as a Service™ (ATaaS) platform that protects products at SKU level and creates a new level of communication between manufacturers and consumers. Authena's platform leverages proprietary IoT sensor-based technology and end-to-end encrypted blockchain to deliver unparalleled traceability and transparency in the supply chain.
— GLOMO Award Judges
Thanks to Authena M3TA™ features granting a secure extension to Web3, the platform offers an even more comprehensive range of distribution channels, making it an essential tool for manufacturers and consumers alike.
“Connecting physical objects to digital representations is a huge opportunity space, and this company appears to be laying the foundation for making this a reality in a way that many others will be able to easily implement.” commented the judge of the Glomo Awards, who selected Authena to receive the prestigious prize.
The Glomo Awards, organized by the GSMA, are one of the most highly regarded awards in the mobile industry, recognizing companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in mobile technology. Authena's win in the Best Mobile Innovation for Web3 category is an acknowledgement to the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable secure and seamless interactions between people, organizations, and devices.
"We are delighted to receive this award from the GSMA. It is an acknowledgement for the hard work and dedication of our team and their unwavering commitment to driving innovation in the mobile industry." said Matteo Panzavolta, CEO and founder of Authena.
Authena's ATaaS platform has the potential to transform the way that companies manage their supply chains, providing a secure and tamper-proof way to ensure product authenticity and traceability. The platform's use of IoT sensor-based technology and end-to-end encrypted blockchain means that it is not only highly secure but also highly scalable, making it suitable for use by companies of all sizes.
This award from the GSMA cements Authena's position as a leading innovator in the mobile industry. With its cutting-edge solutions, Authena is poised to lead the way in the development of secure and decentralized digital identity and access management solutions, as well as providing a way to combat counterfeiting and fraud in the supply chain.
For more information on Authena and its innovative blockchain-based solutions, visit https://authena.io/.
