Heads up for a bridge closure in Dubuque starting Spring 2023

Posted on: March 01, 2023

FYI - Due to changes in the staging plans, this project has been moved to the 2024 construction season. Sorry for any confusion!

AMES, Iowa – March 1, 2023– If you drive on Grandview Avenue in Dubuque, we just wanted you to know that we’ll be replacing the bridge that carries that road over U.S. 61/151 this spring. Grandview Avenue and the Grandview Avenue ramps will be closed until this fall. There will be signs posted to help you navigate around the area..

You’ll still be able to travel in U.S. 61 / 151 during construction.

For general information regarding the project, contact Hugh Holak, Resident Construction Engineer, Iowa DOT District 6 Manchester Construction Office, 1009 W. Main, Manchester, Iowa 52057, phone 563-927-2397, email hugh.holak@iowadot.us.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.