Goodguys Brings Classic Cars and Hot Rods to Scottsdale, Arizona
Goodguys is celebrating 40 years of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times and you can join in the fun March 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Enjoy the southwest scenery, sunshine and classic cars during the Goodguys 13th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association continues its 40th anniversary car show season March 17-19 at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Take in the stunning southwest scenery while 2,500 of the southwest’s coolest hot rods, classic trucks and muscle cars gather together for a weekend of cool cars, cool people and good times!
On Saturday, get ready to hear engines roar and tires squeal for traction, during the Classic Performance Products AutoCross Racing Series with the G-Comp by Speedway Motors Spring Shootout in the afternoon. Fans get to watch the cone-carving action and even walk through the pits to get an up-close look at the race cars. For more tire shredding fun, there’s the excitement of a Burnout Competition along with the chest pounding fury of vintage dragsters during the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition.
On Sunday Goodguys mixes up the show with a blend of new and old as the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday celebration welcomes all years of American made or powered cars and trucks. There’s also an AutoCross shootout for these late model muscle machines before the weekend is wrapped up with a parade of winners during the Awards Ceremony in the afternoon.
For the young ones, there is a Make-and-Take model car give-away and a Kid’s Zone with free crafts and games. Don’t forget to stroll through the huge swap meet full of vintage parts and collectible automobilia that surrounds the show car field along with a Cars-4-Sale Corral for those looking to join the collector car hobby. There’s also a Vendors Showcase filled with new parts, live music rockin’ throughout the weekend and more!
For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/sn
WHAT: Goodguys 13th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance
WHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
WHEN: March 17-19, 2023, Friday/Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm
TICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/sn, Purchase at the gate or online
MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets
