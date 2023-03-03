Katsuji Tanabe Brings Culinary Flare to New Cooking Network
“Top Chef” alum and restaurateur showcases unique passion for food on the You42 Platform
Food can truly bring people together, and we need that sense of camaraderie now more than ever.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After opening his latest restaurant, A’Verde Cocina and Tequila Library, in Cary, NC, renowned chef and restaurateur Katsuji Tanabe continues to expand his culinary profile with the launch of the Katsuji Network. Known around the globe for appearances on shows like the acclaimed “Top Chef,” Tanabe created the Network in partnership with You42. Powered by the You42 platform, the Katsuji Network features video recipes, behind the scenes access, and appearances from some of the world’s best chefs.
— Chef Katsuji Tanabe
“My passion for food and the culture it represents is deeply personal,” said Tanabe. “Sharing that passion, whether it’s through serving patrons at my restaurants or teaching home chefs how to make amazing dishes — this is my life’s work. The Katsuji Network allows me to share everything I love about cooking through the You42 platform.”
Tanabe will kick off his Network launch with an appearance at the Charleston Food & Wine Festival, taking place in Charleston, SC on March 1-5. Fans who log on will learn how to make some of Tanabe’s staples, like corn tortillas, as well as dishes like chicharrón, brandade, latkes, and smoked salmon.
Originally hailing from Mexico City, Tanabe has culinary roots in both Mexican and Japanese traditions. After being promoted to Executive Sous Chef at Mastro’s in Los Angeles in 2005, he was featured on “Cooking Under Fire'' on PBS. This led to more television appearances, including “Food Fighters,” “Chow Masters,” “Chopped,” and “Top Chef.” Tanabe showcased his talents on three seasons of “Top Chef,” first in Boston, MA, then in Mexico and Charleston, SC.
“Katsuji has been able to show fans his talent through these competitions, but his love of food is still what drives him,” said You42 president Ashley Johnson. “He has a deep knowledge of technique and culinary tradition. So whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, you can learn how to get great flavors from simple, fresh ingredients on the Katsuji Network”
“I’m excited to share my joy for cooking with the world,” added Tanabe. “Food can truly bring people together, and we need that sense of camaraderie now more than ever. With this Network, I want to make it easy for everyone to make great dishes that their friends and families are going to love.”
To discover more about Tanabe and his culinary vision, check out the Katsuji Network, exclusively on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
