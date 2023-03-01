New E4Q E-Chain With Extender Crossbars For Safe Guidance Of Large Hoses
A clever adapter system ensures quick and easy adjustment of the E4Q energy chain to the hose diameterLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the world leader in motion plastics and moving cable management systems, has developed a new extender crossbar design for its E4Q modular energy chain series to guide large hoses safely.
With the help of an adapter system, the e-chain can be individually adapted to the hose diameter. The tool-free E4Q opening mechanism ensures easy energy supply installation and filling.
In 2019, igus launched a new series of e-chain cable carrier systems named E4Q, which has already proven itself in applications worldwide, from machine tools to linear robots. It is particularly popular because of its modularity. The E4Q scores points with long unsupported lengths and long travels. In addition, the user can save 40% assembly time and 10% weight compared to the standard E4.1 series.
"Some customers wanted to guide large hoses in addition to cables, which is why we have now developed the E4Q e-chain with extender crossbars in a design study," explains Phillip Hagedorn, e-chain Product Manager at igus GmbH.
The extender crossbar can be mounted on the energy chain with an adapter system. For inserting hoses, for example, those used in the wood industry, igus relies on the proven E4Q crossbars. These can be opened and closed without tools and are available in 15 widths. This offers users a high level of variability when configuring their energy supply.
Guide hoses and cables safely in one system
"We have developed two different widths and heights of the adapters," explains Hagedorn. "This allows the customer to adapt the extender crossbar to the hose diameter."
Using the extender crossbars increases the energy chain's interior space significantly. In addition to the hoses, other cables can be accommodated and routed. With the product range of cable-friendly interior separation elements, the energy chain can be easily divided so customers can lay out their cables and hoses as desired. Costs can also be saved with the new e-chain with extender crossbars because instead of a large energy chain, the user can insert a smaller chain with extended crossbars for more inner height.
Find out more about the E4Q e-chain with extender crossbars at: https://www.igus.com/info/e4q-clamp
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
