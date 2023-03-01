San Francisco declares March 6-10 Divorce With Respect Week
California divorce professionals to host free consultations during Divorce With Respect WeekSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City and County of San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed has proclaimed March 6 to 10, 2023 as Divorce With Respect Week in San Francisco, citing Collaborative Practice California as a pillar in the community for its dedication to helping families work together to resolve disputes respectfully.
“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Mayor Breed and excited to help more couples manage their divorce process by offering free consultations with Collaborative Divorce professionals,” Collaborative Practice California Co-Chair Leslie Howell said. “Collaborative practice offers families a way to resolve disputes peacefully, respectfully and privately with the support of a multidisciplinary team of divorce professionals.”
Over 200 Collaborative Practice California divorce professionals have joined together for the second annual Divorce With Respect Week to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity for California residents with questions about divorce to meet with an attorney, divorce coach, mental health professional or financial specialist to learn more about their divorce options at no cost.
Collaborative Divorce is a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where two parties work with lawyers, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial coaches to craft their own divorce agreements. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker. The Collaborative Divorce process, as advocated for by members of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), has been nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for transforming the way families resolve conflict.
Interested parties should visit divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a participating professional and to schedule a free 30-minute consultation. Divorce professionals will meet privately with potential clients during an informal virtual meeting to answer questions and discuss their options for divorce.
Collaborative Practice California is a group of divorce professionals who help individuals learn more about the collaborative process, discover dispute resolution methods and find collaborative attorneys, mental health practitioners and financial specialists. Its mission is to unify, strengthen and increase public awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process throughout California. Collaborative Practice California launched Divorce With Respect Week in 2021. Learn more at divorcewithrespectweek.com.
