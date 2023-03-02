Business Reporter: How blurring the lines between CRM, AI and the contact centre can benefit the customer
Thanks to advanced digital technology, Customer Relations have become central to business successLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Tim Pickard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sabio Group explains how the convergence of CRM software and contact centre solutions enabled by automation, AI and ML technologies can result in a seamlessly integrated end-to-end customer journey. Until recently, there have been two different approaches to customer engagement – it was either CRM-led with siloed contact centres or contact-centre focused relying mostly on manual data sourcing assisted by screen-pop links. The focus of the CRM function has been limited to the contact centre for quite some time. However, thanks to automation, Machine Learning, AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, the two functions are now converging, which all staff, as well as customers benefit from.
The emergence of Communications Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) enables the integration of customer data from different sources and empowers a unified end-to-end customer experience. While contact centre advisors can leverage much more information about customers in their interactions than previously, customer experience teams have easy access to granular customer data through APIs. Not only do automation and AI free up a considerable amount of customer experience resources, but they can also turn every touchpoint in the customer journey into a source of deep insights. The growing relevance of a unified customer experience is also reflected by new executive roles such as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and the Chief Experience Officer (CEO).
To read more about the benefits of bridging the gulf between CRM software suites and traditional systems, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Sabio
Sabio Group is a global digital customer experience (CX) transformation specialist with major operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and India.
The Group delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences.
Through its own technology, and that of world-class technology leaders such as Amazon Connect, Avaya, Genesys, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Twilio and Verint, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels.
The Group works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, loveholidays, Marks & Spencer, Rentokil Initial, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Saga, Sainsbury’s Argos, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.
www.sabiogroup.com
