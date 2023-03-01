Submit Release
Arabian Awards 2022 Winners Announced

Dubai witnessed one of its biggest winners gathering on 16th December through the Arabian Best of Best Awards Gala Ceremony

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai witnessed one of its biggest winners gathering on 16th December through the Arabian Best of Best Awards Gala Ceremony organized by Golden Tree Events managing and Organizing, Dubai. Digitect, Saudi Arabia has partnered as Super Star Sponsor for the gala ceremony. This Prodigious event took place in the heart of Dubai at Address Downtown Hotel, accommodating more than 200+ special guests & the title winners.

The event turned out to be a huge success and a prestigious platform to honor the work of Individuals & Organizations across the Middle East.
Out of 650 Nominations under various categories, 90 of them had a chance to grab the Arabian Best of Best Awards . Plaques, Trophies and Badges were presented to the winners.

Guests from different business and service industries such as Real Estate, Energy, Travel & Tourism, Hospitality, Professional Services, Interior Designs, Education, Healthcare, Finance, Technology, Furniture, Automobile and few more across the Middle-east attended the ceremony. The dangling decors & shallow music had made the night mesmerizing than ever. A delectable Buffet followed by Luscious Cocktails & Canapes satiated everyone.
The conspicuous guest’s attire was an added appeal in the Gala event.


The Organizer, Golden Tree Events Managing and Organizing Dubai has been conducting top notch Award ceremonies such as

International Travel Awards
International Spa & Beauty Awards
International Dining Awards
World Real Estate Excellence Awards
World Lifestyle Awards
World GM Awards
World CEO Awards
Golden Employer Awards
Global Tourism Awards
World Saloon Awards
Europe Best of Best Awards
Arabian Best of Best Awards

Which helps in promoting the business and merchandising of companies around the globe. Whether a Startup or a luxurious brand, the rightful nominee has always been considered.
This opens up a world of endless opportunities for an organization/individual. Arabian Awards is one of them. With more than 10+ Awards, Golden Tree Events Dubai stands out to be a major boost for the economy and a platform to showcase the best of best globally.

Our 'Vision 2023' will change the course of business relationships, encouraging entrepreneurs to sustain their business in the best way possible. We wish all the winners a propitious future ahead,”

Karthik V
Golden Tree Events Dubai
+971 585872014
Arabian Awards for Business and Service Excellence

