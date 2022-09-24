Europe Best of Best Awards Announce the Nomination & Winner Schedule for the year 2022
Europe Best of Best Awards Announce the Nomination & Winner Schedule for the year 2022 for the companies, individual and productsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe Best of Best Awards aims to recognise and reward the highly performing companies, products and individuals in 20+ industries such as Information technology, Real Estate, Construction, Travel & Tourism, Hotel & Hospitality, Wellness & Fitness, Medical & Healthcare, Professional Services, Restaurant, Food, Manufacturing and few more industries around the europe region.
This inaugural europe awards is an annual program which starts with nomination and end with Grand gala ceremony. The nominations are opening from 26-Sep-2022 Monday 9:00am Dubai Time. Every nomination is carefully evaluated by our judges who are experts from various industries. The finalist are shortlisted by various factors such as First level jury evaluation, Voting, Jury Review, Client Satisfaction, Online Reviews, Product offering, Market competitiveness & lot more. The Europe Best of Best awards nominations opened for the countries in Europe & UK regions such as United Kingdon, Italy, Norway, France, Spain, Portugal, Hungary, Switzerland, Sweden, Romania, Turkey, Finland, Germany, Poland, Holland, Iceland, Greenland, Greece and few more countries from europe
Not just the companies, This Europe awards program offers a great opportunities for the corporate leaders to participate and showcase their potential to the world. The individual award is applicable for the Directors, CxO, President, Chairman, PR Team and HR professionals.
The winners of the Europe Best of Best Awards for the Europe region will be awarded Trophy, Medal, Badge, Digital Certificate, promotions through various social media channels, and other acclamations. To make the competition open for everyone from small to large enterprise, there is NO entry or No registration fee to participate in this award program.
The Europe best of best awards is organised and managed by Golden Tree Events, UAE, Dubai who organize similar awards like World lifestyle Awards, Europe Best of Best Awards, International Travel Awards, International spa Awards, world salon awards ,International GM Awards, International Dining Awards, International Technology Awards, Global Tourism Awards & more. The Technology sponsor for the Europe awards is Hotel Guest App - the Leading hotel guest service app
