DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Guest App is recognised as one of the best Hotel Guest service app in the world.

The whole world is changing towards mobile & touch less technology. Hospitality industry is not the exception. Yes. Most of the hotels are the world started implementing the touch less guest service mobile app to offer a world calling experience for their clients and entice them to the next level. Hotel Guest App is a leading QR Code mobile app for hotels around the globe.

Hotel Guest Service App won the title of "Best Mobile app for hotel" at International Travel Awards 2022, The most prestigious travel and tourism industry awards which recognises the best performing hotels and tourism companies in 6 regions such as Asia, Europe, Middle East, Americas, Oceania and Africa.

Hotel app facilitates the hotel guests to check the hotel through their mobile, view the restaurant menu & order food, Book a Spa, Raise a request or raise a complaint, post reviews, chat with the hotel manager on WhatsApp and lot more convenience for the guests to offer a great stay experience.

At the same time, the Hotel Guest app helps the hotel to increase the revenue by offering a great live promotion to their guests and get real time feedback to improve their services. It has 3 modules, Console, Guest App and Staff App. The hotel owner or manager can control the mobile app functionalities such as enabling or disabling the services, customizing the colours, mobile app home page display options, Manage the restaurants and it's menu, Manage the spa menu, Generate QR Codes and lot more. The Guest app is a user-friendly interface for the hotel guest where the guest can access all the facilities of the hotel. The stunning part is the staff app, the staff can login and assign the guests requests or complaints to themselves.

Not just that, the Hotel Guest app offers a comprehensive reporting system which offers great insights about the service requests, complaints from each department, history of all activities and lot more. This app is designed and developed by KS Aadhavan enterprises LLP, who has already launched MR Resto - the leading Restaurant QR menu app.

Karthikaiselvam V
KS Aadhavan Enterprises LLP
+91 7395828858
email us here

